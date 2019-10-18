Horseshoe hiring 40 positions for upcoming land-based casino

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Those looking for employment could hit the job search jackpot with Horseshoe Southern Indiana on Friday.
As it transitions to Caesars Southern Indiana, the casino is seeking to fill more than 40 positions for the Piazza dining hall. It’s set to feature five restaurants, which will serve a variety of cuisines, according to Horseshoe.
The positions are full-time and start at $12 an hour, though applicants must be at least 18 years old.
The hiring event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 18 in the Olympus Banquet Room. Anyone who applies have the opportunity to be interviewed and hired on the spot.
Additional information can be found here.
Renovations and construction on the upcoming land-based casino are said to be worth $90 million. It’s expected to open in December.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.