Iroquois High requests SROs for the day after principal was hit in fight between students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The shocking video viewers only saw on WAVE 3 News shows a wild fight among a group of students at Iroquois High School Thursday.
The punches turning on Principal Clay Holbrook when he tried to break it up.
"There was a bunch of students around the fight screaming and hollering,” said a student who wants to remain anonymous. “I heard that there was a bunch of freshman girls that were fighting, and Holbrook tried to break up the fight and got hit a couple times.”
No one was hurt in the fight. One of the students has been charged with 3rd degree assault and charges for the others involved are under review.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Principal Holbrook requested JCSO officers at the school Friday in light of Thursday’s fight.
JCPS has expedited a process to build their own police force but in the meantime, schools do not have officers assigned to them all of the time.
According to a JCPS spokesperson, if there’s an immediate danger or physical altercations that the school cannot contain on their own staff is supposed to call 911 and district security.
Hundreds of their employees, five to seven at each school, have been trained in safe crisis management. That includes de-escalation techniques and if there’s a need for restraint.
