LFD prepares for the Firefighter Combat Challenge World Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department is looking to blaze through the competition as they prepare to race against firefighters from around the world.
The Fire Combat Challenge Team showed off the course layout on Friday as they practiced for the Firefighter Combat Challenge World Championships.
The challenge simulates real-life firefighting dangers and physical demands.
“Every stage is to simulate something we do in firefighting, in tactics and techniques,” said LFD Captian Casey Hennessy. "The hose hoist, running the bundle up the steps, forcible entry simulation, even the delineator. I mean its not like we’re running through cones on a fire ground, but we’re still moving with a sense of urgency trying to get to a certain point."
The Firefighter Combat World Challenge starts in Montgomery, Alabama on Monday.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.