Make it a Goode Morning! Weather Blog 10/18

An Alert Day has been declared now for the Monday front. And this is due not so much on a widespread severe t-storm threat as it is for a period of heavy rain/strong wind gusts just as kids are getting out of school and people are leaving work. As a reminder, Alerts Days can get issued for dangerous weather but also for weather that isn’t severe, but can still disrupt travel and events. And the timing of this front is the reason for the latter thinking. We’ll keep an eye on it over the weekend.