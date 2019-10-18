Norton Healthcare, UofL Physicians & School of Medicine partner together for the kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare, UofL Physicians – Pediatrics and the University of Louisville School of Medicine have announced a partnership that will combine resources to strengthen and enhance medical care for children.
The partnership will:
- Improve access to care - A primary goal is to provide excellent care close to home without the worry of waiting for an appointment. Access will be improved through scheduling enhancements and recruitment of additional providers.
- Commit to innovation and education - With this new initiative, Norton Healthcare’s support of UofL’s clinical research and the school of medicine’s academic mission will continue. These entities collectively recognize the importance of teaching the next generation of pediatric providers, as well as the importance of UofL’s research mission, in growing a regionally and nationally recognized pediatric program. Working together, the groups can recruit, train and retain key talent for pediatric programs.
- Integrate electronic medical records - Each patient’s health records will be combined into one record, which will improve care coordination, including provider communication.
- Create multidisciplinary clinics - patients with serious and chronic medical conditions can see multiple specialists on the same day, will be added to allow more children to receive the coordinated care they need.
- Examples of current multidisciplinary clinics include neuro-oncology, heart transplant, spina bifida and congenital diaphragmatic hernia.
- More than 20 clinics are planned over the next two years. These include breathing and digestion conditions, preserving reproductive potential in children who have cancer and managing the ongoing health issues of premature babies.
Norton Healthcare will assume operations for pediatric and pediatric subspecialist offices currently managed under UofL Physicians – Pediatrics. Approximately 600 employees with 21 different practices will transition with the affiliation. UofL doctors will remain on the faculty of the school of medicine and will work clinically within a Norton Healthcare pediatric practice plan.
The affiliation is slated to take effect on Feb. 1, 2020.
