Silver Alert issued for Sellersburg, Ind. man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 28-year-old Adam Persons.
Sellersburg police say Persons was last seen Thursday night at nine in Georgetown, Indiana.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
Persons was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black sweatpants. He may be driving a 2003 Toyota Camry with the Indiana license plate number 614-RJY.
If you have any information on Adam Seth Persons, contact the Sellersburg Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.
