Silver Alert issued for Southern Indiana man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 28-year-old Southern Indiana man.
Sellersburg police say Adam Seth Persons was last seen at 9 p.m. Thursday in Georgetown, Indiana.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
Persons is 5′ 10″ and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. When last seen, Persons was wearing a blue shirt, black sweatpants and Fila shoes. He may be driving a 2003 Toyota Camry with the Indiana license plate number 614-RJY.
If you have any information on Adam Seth Persons, contact the Sellersburg Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.
