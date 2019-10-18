Surveys and ideas shared for future of Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Broadway Master plan is in motion to improve the layout of one of Louisville’s main roads.
Before consultants get to work, they need to know what needs to be done. Louisville Metro’s Advanced Planning and Sustainability Department along with Broadway All the Way decided to take notes from people who know the street best.
The consultants set up along Broadway for two days. One location was 18th and Broadway.
Food for thought was the main exchange at 18th and Broadway Friday morning.
Vanessa Craig has lived near Broadway her whole life and said each mile has changed over the years.
“From what my ancestors and my parents told me they said there used to be a movie show here,” said Craig. “Restaurants, there was stuff for you to do coming down Broadway."
Now the theater is gone and Craig said more educational programs are needed for children.
Ryan Holmesan, urban planner with EHI Consultants from Broadway All the Way is part of the team working on the Broadway Master Plan.
“It’s not about what we think,” said Holmes. “It’s about the people who see and experience on a day to day basis."
”I’d like to see Broadway be more of a connecting corridor,” said Tim Holz who has worked and lived near Broadway for 13 years.
Holz has seen businesses start to go up but never make it and ideas discussed without a foundation.
"It’s a roller coaster for the people who live here,” said Holz.
Veteran Kurtis Gossett also stopped by the breakfast spread on Broadway to share his thoughts.
"If the leaders don't care why should [others],” said Gossett. “They're putting a lot of money into a stadium on that side, but all through downtown, if you keep the roads up it would bring a lot of commerce."
Gossett said he sees what the area could be if it got the attention it deserved.
"I hope it will change for the future of the kids,’ said Craig.
People walked up, spoke out and left their mark on the changes they wanted to see. The most crucial request was for safety.
The consultants said getting ideas from breakfast on Broadway was such a success they’re considering a BBQ on Broadway and Brunch on Broadway.
