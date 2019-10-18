Suspect in crossbow murder of his father arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of killing his father with a crossbow has made an appearance before a judge one day after leading police on an hours-long search.
Gerald Beavers III, 23, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and assault first degree. The assault charge is because Beavers is also accused of hitting his sister with a frying pan.
PREVIOUS STORY
Beavers was ordered to stay away from the Hikes Point area home where the attacks happened and to have no contact with his sister, who survived the attack.
“No contact means no contact,” said Jefferson District Court Judge Sara Nicholson. “No direct communication, no third party communication. No electronic communication on social media. I must remind you all phone calls in the jail are recorded.”
Beavers is being held on a $500,000 cash bond and is due back in court October 28.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.