Trump to stump for Bevin in Lexington

(WAVE) - President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will visit Lexington to stump for Gov. Matt Bevin next month.
A rally has been set for Lexington’s Rupp Arena on the evening of Nov. 4, the night before Bevin makes his re-election bid against Democratic challenger Andy Beshear.
“Thanks to President Trump, Kentucky’s economy is soaring, with 48,000 (new) jobs created since his election, including 7,400 manufacturing jobs,” Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., said in a statement Friday. “63,000 Kentuckians have been lifted out of poverty, and Kentucky residents have received a tax cut of more than $1,400. President Trump looks forward to sharing these accomplishment and more with the great men and women of Kentucky.”
Bevin and Beshear squared off in a debate on WAVE 3 News just Tuesday. Three more debates are scheduled before the election. By most accounts, the rivals are in a dead heat.
