Video shows principal being assaulted during six-student brawl at Iroquois High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several female students involved in a fight Thursday afternoon sent officers from LMPD and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to Iroquois High School.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Col. Carl Yates said at least six girls were involved in the fight.
The principal tried breaking up the fight, but also was assaulted, Yates said.
JCPS said no one was seriously injured.
WAVE 3 News found videos of the fight making their rounds on social media.
In one of the videos, you can see Principal Clay Holbrook down on the stairs with a student on top of him, hitting him in the face. The sheriff’s office says he was hit several times.
(Story continues below the video)
The video pans off to the crowd and you can’t really see what happens next, but when it swings back around to the principal, you see he does get a handle of the student who was hitting him, and the other girl involved also has been restrained.
This is the second time the principal was assaulted during a fight. The first assault happened last week.
The other video appears to show two different girls in another spot swinging and pulling each other’s hair until an adult steps in to restrain one of them. It’s unclear who the adult is and if it was the unarmed security monitor assigned to the school.
(Story continues below the video)
JCPS no longer employs school resource officers; instead, the district is building out an internal security force.
The district hopes to have it fully in place by Feb. 1.
That security force was called to the school to handle Thursday’s six-student fight after school employees stepped in.
JCPS is still investigating the incident. One student was charged, but it is still unclear what that charge is.
