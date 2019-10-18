Wig-wearing man wanted in connection to Clarksville bank robbery, several others

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A man seen on surveillance imagery is wanted in connection with a local bank robbery.
The man is accused in an armed robbery at the Commerce Bank on Veteran’s Parkway in Clarksville on Oct. 4.
Some photos show him wearing a backward baseball cap and dark clothing. Another photo shows the man wearing a long black wig, glasses and a surgical mask.
Clarksville police said he is a white man, between 6 feet and 6-feet-3 inches tall. He’s estimated to be between 45 and 55 years old, weighing at least 250 pounds.
He’s described as being armed and dangerous, and is suspected in other robberies across the state, according to Clarksville police. Anyone who has seen him is urged to call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.