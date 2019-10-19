Amanda Needy acquitted in death of her child’s father

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Accused of coercing a friend to kill the father of her child, Amanda Needy was found not guilty in the case Friday night.
Jurors returned the verdict at about 8:50 p.m. to conclude the four-day trial.
Needy was accused of coercing Timothy Shane Singer to kill Nick Morris, the father of Needy’s child.
Morris was stabbed to death outside of Ciao Restaurant, where he worked, on Payne Street in the Irish Hill neighborhood in 2017.
The downtown Louisville courtroom exploded with emotion as the verdict was read following more than five hours of jury deliberations. Needy’s head fell into her hands, while Morris’ loved ones were too distraught to speak on camera as the parties filed out of the courthouse. More than one of them did say they thought the justice system failed them.
“We’re just really, really grateful to the jury,” Needy’s attorney, Rob Eggert, said. “We believe their decision was the right decision, and we are really happy for Amanda Needy.”
Singer had testified against Needy this week, saying she wanted Morris dead because they were in the middle of a custody battle. But the defense contended that the man responsible for the crime has long been caught and is not a credible man.
Needy’s attorney this week had tried to get the case dismissed, saying there wasn’t enough evidence against her.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.