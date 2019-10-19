Louisville Scholastic Chess Open teaches students strategy and critical thinking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students got a chance to put on their thinking caps, as the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosted their third annual Louisville Scholastic Chess Tournament at the University of Louisville Student Activity Center.
The tournament, sponsored by Jefferson County Public Schools, is the only one in the state of Kentucky that offers students college scholarships and job internships.
Playing chess also offers students a chance to learn critical thinking skills, concentration, patience, and strategy.
The winner of this year’s high school division has the selection of scholarships from The University of Maryland Baltimore County, Alabama A&M, and Hampton University.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.