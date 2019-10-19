Police arrest woman in Klondike neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One week after a Louisville man was found dead inside his home in Louisville’s Klondike neighborhood, an arrest has been made in the case. Police didn’t release many details when it initially occurred, but now we’re learning more about what happened.
Michelle Sarvis, 56, was arrested on Friday and is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, several counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, and a probation violation.
Police responded to a home in the 3200 block of Pomeroy Drive, that's a neighborhood off Breckinridge Lane on October 11th and found the victim, 55 year old Kevin Hellems dead from "obvious foul play".
According to Sarvis' arrest report, she entered Hellems' home on October 11th and struck him several times and strangled him causing his death. Police say Sarvis attempted to flee while taking Hellems' cell phone and credit card.
Sarvis’ arrest on Friday came at the same hour as the victim’s loved one’s were gathering for Hellems’ funeral. According to Hellems’ obituary, he loved his family and friends, woodworking, the outdoors, cooking and helping his neighbors.
Sarvis is expected in court Saturday morning.
