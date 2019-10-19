Police investigating shooting near Southside neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday afternoon near the Southside neighborhood.
Metrosafe confirmed that calls came in around 1:46 p.m. to the 500 block of West Kingston Avenue, where one victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim has been transported to University Hospital, there is no word yet on the severity of the injuries.
Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating.
This story will be updated.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
