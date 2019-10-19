Story Avenue Park renovations revealed as Butchertown celebrates growth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On a sunny Friday evening, a park some claim was once dying found new life in the shadows of Butchertown's growth.
Neighborhood leaders planned a ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce renovations at Story Avenue Park.
Among the changes were a new basketball court, swings, a walking path and trees.
Just years ago, those behind the project said a vacant building sat on the property.
But that’s before an eye doctor across the street, tired of looking at it, had a vision.
“We presented the idea to Metro Parks and we fully funded this renovated park,” Mark Prussian, the CEO of the Eye Care Institute, said.
Prussian, other business owners and residents gathered the cash to make it happen.
Metro leaders said that was critical.
“This began really before our pension obligations began to increase so dramatically, but we need this help more than ever now,” Bill Hollander, Metro Council District 9, said.
Prussian said he was happy to chip in because the neighborhood has helped him grow his business.
“Our medical practice has really thrived since we moved to Butchertown more than a dozen years ago,” Prussian said.
It’s a story of momentum; Prussian said the renovated park is now another feature in a part of town seeing a lot of growth, including renowned restaurants and the recently opened Waterfront Botanical Gardens.
“We’ve got a little construction project going on right behind us here with the opening of the first game of Louisville City,” Mayor Greg Fischer, (D) Louisville, also noted at the event.
Those who’ve watched it all come about said it didn’t happen without hard work, adding they’re excited to see what the future holds.
“It’s a really exciting time to be here in Butchertown,” Fischer said.
Louisville City is preparing to move into Lynn Family Stadium in Butchertown for the 2020 season.
