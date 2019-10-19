Touchdown Friday Night: Week 9 scores

Here’s the scoreboard for Week 9 of Touchdown Friday Night.
October 17, 2019 at 6:55 PM EDT - Updated October 18 at 10:25 PM

Here's the scoreboard for Week 9 of Touchdown Friday Night:

KENTUCKY

Walton-Verona 42, Shawnee 0

South Oldham 68, Seneca 0

DeSales 48, Western Hills 13

North Bullitt 47, Jeffersontown 28

Kentucky Country Day 61, Frankfort 22

North Oldham 28, Central 0

Central Hardin 43, Meade County 7

Fairdale 55, Iroquois 22

Bullitt Central 54, Western 22

St. Xavier 42, Butler 6

Bardstown 58, Thomas Nelson 14

Mercer County 50, Henry County 7

Manual 48, PRP 6

Male 34, Fern Creek 21

Oldham County 41, Bryan Station 28

North Hardin at Barren County

Muhlenberg County at Breckinridge County

Southern at Bullitt East

Bethlehem at Campbellsville

Ballard at Eastern

LaRue County at Elizabethtown

Holy Cross at Fort Knox

Waggener at Franklin County

Ohio County at Grayson County

John Hardin at Marion County

Moore at Valley

INDIANA

Silver Creek 28, Corydon 14

Charlestown 35, Eastern 6

Linton-Stockton 35, Providence 7

Brownstown Central 39, Scottsburg 13

Salem 22, West Washington 6

Milan 54, Switzerland County 0

Columbus North 45, Terre Haute South Vigo 14

Tecumseh 61, Crawford County 12

Clarksville 62, North Harrison 60

Floyd Central 21, Seymour 14

New Albany 42, Jennings County 20

Paoli 28, Indianapolis Washington 26

Bedford North Lawrence 23, Jeffersonville 20

Madison at Columbus East

