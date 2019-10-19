Touchdown Friday Night: Week 9 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here’s the scoreboard for Week 9 of Touchdown Friday Night:
KENTUCKY
Walton-Verona 42, Shawnee 0
South Oldham 68, Seneca 0
DeSales 48, Western Hills 13
North Bullitt 47, Jeffersontown 28
Kentucky Country Day 61, Frankfort 22
North Oldham 28, Central 0
Central Hardin 43, Meade County 7
Fairdale 55, Iroquois 22
Bullitt Central 54, Western 22
St. Xavier 42, Butler 6
Bardstown 58, Thomas Nelson 14
Mercer County 50, Henry County 7
Manual 48, PRP 6
Male 34, Fern Creek 21
Oldham County 41, Bryan Station 28
North Hardin at Barren County
Muhlenberg County at Breckinridge County
Southern at Bullitt East
Bethlehem at Campbellsville
Ballard at Eastern
LaRue County at Elizabethtown
Holy Cross at Fort Knox
Waggener at Franklin County
Ohio County at Grayson County
John Hardin at Marion County
Moore at Valley
INDIANA
Silver Creek 28, Corydon 14
Charlestown 35, Eastern 6
Linton-Stockton 35, Providence 7
Brownstown Central 39, Scottsburg 13
Salem 22, West Washington 6
Milan 54, Switzerland County 0
Columbus North 45, Terre Haute South Vigo 14
Tecumseh 61, Crawford County 12
Clarksville 62, North Harrison 60
Floyd Central 21, Seymour 14
New Albany 42, Jennings County 20
Paoli 28, Indianapolis Washington 26
Bedford North Lawrence 23, Jeffersonville 20
Madison at Columbus East
