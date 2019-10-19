University of Kentucky issues Crime Bulletin after rape report on campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky Police Department has issued a Crime Bulletin on Saturday following a report of a rape on campus.
According to UK police, a report came in on Friday of a sexual assault on campus. The alleged rape was reported to have occurred sometime after midnight.
A female student reported that she was assaulted by a male student in a residence hall on campus. The suspect is known to the victim.
The University of Kentucky asks students to stay safe on campus and to take the following safety precautions:
- If you see something, say something. For emergencies, call 911.
- Carry a cell phone to be able to call for help in emergencies.
- Whenever possible, look out for your friends when you go out together; walk together and make sure that everyone gets home safely.
- Request a FREE SAFECATS student safety escort or coordinate after-hours on-demand bus service during the fall and spring semesters by calling (859) 257-SAFE(7233).
- Park in well-lit areas, if available.
- If possible, do not travel alone after dark; walk with a friend or with a group.
- Turn over any requested items (purse, wallet, etc.).
- If you choose to drink, be responsible. Alcohol is never an excuse to hurt another person.
- Make statements with authority - “BACK-OFF! STOP! NO-WAY!” You deserve to be respected.
- Request a FREE KENTUCKY WILDCAB ride through the Kentucky Wildcab app, available in the App Store and Google Play. Kentucky Wildcab is available 10 p.m. through 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday when fall and spring semester classes are in session.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
