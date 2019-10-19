Local volunteer group passes out coats and essentials to homeless camps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of volunteers gathered on Friday to pass out coats and other essentials to people living in the city’s homeless camps.
The Sidewalk Servants is a homeless ministry group that helps provide food, clothing, hygiene products and other items to those who are homeless or living in homeless shelters.
The group was founded about a year ago to help provide much needed care and resources.
Mellanie Hunter, one of the volunteers working with Sidewalk Servants, said the idea came from people on social media making care packages for the homeless. She decided to start a group in the city, and through other volunteers and donations, the group has grown to gather and give out supplies once a week.
They visited two camps on Friday night and plan to make visits to several homeless shelters every Friday to pass out supplies.
For more information on the group and how to donate, visit their Facebook page.
