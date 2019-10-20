Cards hang for a half, then Clemson pulls away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -After losing to Clemson 77-16 a year ago, the Louisville Cards showed much improvement in Saturday’s meeting at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville was down just 3-nothing after the first quarter against the Tigers and down 17-3 at the half.
But the second half belonged to the defending national champs and the Tigers won going away 45-10.
“We kept fighting”, said Cards’ head coach, Scott Satterfield. " On a positive note, Javian Hawkins ran for 129 yards which is good but we just didn’t do anything in the passing game and that’s the bottom line. We got sacked, didn’t read the defense right from the quarterback perspective. And if you don’t make catches and convert against this kid of football team, you don’t have a chance."
Defense was the name of the game Saturday for the third-ranked Tigers.
“Big for us was the three turnovers the two interceptions and the fumble recovery,” said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. The Tigers also recorded six sacks against the Cards.
Clemson led three nothing after the first quarter, as the Louisville defense was rock solid . The Cards picked off Clemson quarterback, Trevor Lawrence twice in the quarter. Then Lawrence found his stride in the second , tossing a pair of TD’s as the Tigers led 17-3 at intermission.
The big play of the third quarter came from Clemson running back Travis Etienne who took a handoff and dashed 49 yards for the touchdown that put the Tigers in front 24-3. Etienne rushed for a 192 yards on the day.
Louisville running back, Javian Hawkins rushed for 129 yards and scored the Cards’ lone touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter. Clemson’s victory was their 22nd consecutive win.
The Cards are now 4-3 on the season and will host Virginia next Saturday at 3:30 P.M..
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.