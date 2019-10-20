Funeral arrangements made for man shot, killed by his son with crossbow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Gerry Beavers Jr., the man that was shot and killed by his son with a crossbow on Thursday.
The memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 27th at Southeast Christian Church’s Chapel in the Woods. Visitation will take place before the service from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial contributions to be made to either Southeast Christian Church or the USA Cares non-profit organization.
Gerald Beavers III has been charged with murder and assault first degree after being accused of shooting and killing his father, Beavers Jr., with a crossbow. Beavers III is also accused of hitting his sister with a frying pan.
Beavers III is due back in court on October 28th.
