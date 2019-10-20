Funeral arrangements made for man shot, killed by his son with crossbow

Funeral arrangements made for man shot, killed by his son with crossbow
Funeral arrangements have been set for Gerry Beavers Jr., the man that was shot and killed by his son with a crossbow on Thursday. (Source: USA Cares)
By Dustin Vogt | October 20, 2019 at 8:56 AM EDT - Updated October 20 at 8:59 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Gerry Beavers Jr., the man that was shot and killed by his son with a crossbow on Thursday.

The memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 27th at Southeast Christian Church’s Chapel in the Woods. Visitation will take place before the service from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial contributions to be made to either Southeast Christian Church or the USA Cares non-profit organization.

Gerald Beavers III has been charged with murder and assault first degree after being accused of shooting and killing his father, Beavers Jr., with a crossbow. Beavers III is also accused of hitting his sister with a frying pan.

PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect in crossbow murder of his father arraigned

Beavers III is due back in court on October 28th.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.