Hundreds of free mattresses given to cancer survivors and patients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A peace of mind and a good nights’ rest was handed out in the form of Tempur-Pedic Mattresses in St Matthews. The United Breast Cancer Foundation and Tempur-Sealy gave out 368 mattresses to people impacted by breast cancer.
More than 300 cancer survivors and patients headed to Oxmoor Center on Sunday to pick up free mattresses that will hopefully provide some ease through their journey.
Marcia Taylor is a survivor. She was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer in 2016. She’s been cancer free for three years, but what came with the diagnosis still lingers.
“I don’t think I will ever be normal,” Marcia said. “I am cancer free, but this is something that will last a lifetime.”
Marcia said the constant doctors’ appointments and blood work reminds her of the illness that was in her body. And that doesn’t change at night.
“Sometimes I may not go to sleep,” Marcia said. “ [I’m] up all night sometimes. I’m up every hour on the hour, just trying to get comfortable. Sometimes any aches and pains you feel, you wonder if the cancer’s back.”
Marcia said she craves a good comfortable night’s sleep. She and her husband James joined more than 300 cancer survivors and patients with the same wish. They pulled in and left with a free Tempur-Pedic mattress.
“If she gets a good sleep, then I get a good meal,” James said. “It’s going to change our lives.”
The mattress will step in where James felt he couldn’t, when Marcia had aches and night sweats.
“I’m here to protect her and it seems like there was nothing I could do,” James said.
He does everything that he possibly can, including tying, lifting and driving off into a more comfortable future.
“I’ve been like a bulldog trying to protect her,” James said.
About 12 truckloads of mattresses are given out every year.
If you are a cancer survivor or patient and would like to join this program click or tap here, or call 877-822-4287.
