Hwang’s Martial Arts hosts competitors from around the globe in World Taekwondo Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Martial artists of all ages from around the world got a chance to show off their skills during Hwang’s Martial Arts World Taekwondo Championship at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Saturday.
The event allowed students between the ages of 3 and 73 to showcase their speed, skill, and ability in events like board breaking and sparring.
A number of teams from across the world visited the city to participate, including teams from Bermuda, Peru, and South Korea. The top teams got to compete for trophies and medals.
Schools also got a chance to participate in team demonstration for the chance to win a grand prize of $2,000.
This was the 33rd year for the event.
