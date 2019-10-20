Police investigating stabbing in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating an incident involving a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital on Saturday night.
According to LMPD spokesperson Matt Sanders, at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday LMPD 4th division officers responded to a fight run in the 4900 block of Wabash Place.
When officers arrived on scene, they found one victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The victim was transported to University Hospital with critical injuries.
No arrests have been made in the case. LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
