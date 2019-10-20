6,000 pounds of Great Value meat products recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The United States Department of Agriculture has informed shoppers of a recall of several ready-to-eat sausage products due to possible salmonella contamination.
George’s Prepared Foods from Caryville, Tennessee has recalled around 6,000 pounds of sausage patties that were produced between April 19th and May 9th of 2019.
The following items have been recalled:
- 24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.
- 24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.
- 35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.
The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed on the package.
The most common symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.
Anyone with recalled product is asked to throw away the product or return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a refund.
For more information on the recall, visit the USDA website.
