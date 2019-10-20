A rainy night in Georgia as Cats bow 21-0

Georgia: The Bulldogs showed good poise in recovering from the ugly first half and capitalizing on opportunities in the third quarter. Still, the offense failed to produce like a unit capable of contending for a championship. The receivers again struggled to beat press coverage and the line failed to push back Kentucky's defensive front on a fourth-down sneak. Fans booed some conservative play calls, perhaps influenced by the ugly weather, but the patient approach paid off. The Bulldogs, who lost four turnovers in last week's loss, did not lose the ball against the Wildcats.