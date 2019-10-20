Street painting festival covers Waterfront Park with sidewalk chalk art

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A walk along the Big Four Bridge got a lot more colorful on Sunday, as around 100 artists created intricate pieces of art using sidewalk chalk on the sidewalks of Waterfront Park.
The Via Colori Street Painting Festival gathers artists to create large scale art using only sidewalk chalk.
The event celebrates creativity and art, and allows artists and volunteers to come together to engage the community and let everyone appreciate and see art as it is being created in front of their eyes.
The event benefits New Beginnings Family Services, which a local non-profit that supports foster children.
