4-year-old superfan leads UofL band during halftime performance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville marching band had a special guest lead them during Saturday’s half-time performance at their matchup against Clemson.
Allen Norton, 4, got to be an honorary conductor for the Cards marching band.
The Cards superfan was born with Down Syndrome and when he was less than a year old, he needed heart surgery to repair two holes in his heart.
“For us as parents, we never thought something like this would ever be possible for him,” Mary Beth Norton, his mom, said. “He’s fought through everything and he’s just a happy, thriving four-year-old boy.”
Thanks to a partnership between the band and UofL Pediatrics and Norton Children's Hospital, Allen got to climb up ladder during Saturday’s halftime performance and conduct the band on their last song.
“It’s kind of surreal,” Mary Beth said. “He’s really, really excited. He’s waited on this moment for weeks. And just to be able to come out in front of a crowd at the Clemson game and do this it’s unbelievable.”
Allen gave the band a thumbs up and then his mom joined him to move his arms back and forth to conduct the band.
After the experience, Allen was all smiles. He thanked the band and told everyone in sight “Go Cards!”
“The possibilities are limitless for these kids,” his mom said. “And for him to do something like this it’s something he’s going to remember for the rest of his life and so are we as his parents.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.