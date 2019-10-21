ALERT DAY: Cold front brings strong winds, storms

- ALERTS: Wind gusts up to 45 mph; Strong to severe PM storms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An approaching cold front will bring active weather to the region. It begins this morning as winds increase and shift to become more southerly.
Wind gust between 30 to 40 mph can be expected later this morning and through the afternoon. These southerly winds will drive temperatures into the 70s this afternoon.
Showers roll into WAVE Country from the west during the mid to late morning. As the cold front gets closer, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and early evening. Damaging winds are the main threat.
The rain wraps up overnight as the winds relax; lows fall into the mid to upper 40s.
While more sunshine is expected tomorrow, it will still be windy with gusts up to 30 mph. Tuesday’s highs will reach the low to mid-60s.
Highs gradually climb to near 70 by Thursday as dry weather remains. Another front looks to bring showers and cooler temperatures as the week closes.
