AP Poll: UK checks in at No. 2, UofL ranked fifth

(WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats are ranked No. 2 in the AP’s preseason men’s basketball poll just out Monday.
Michigan State received 60 of a possible 65 first-place votes; UK received two and Kansas, ranked third, got the other three.
Coach Chris Mack’s second season as Louisville’s coach will begin with a Cards team ranked No. 5 in the poll, just behind Duke.
Florida, Maryland, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Villanova round out the top 10.
It’s the 10th time in 11 seasons the Wildcats will begin the season ranked among the nation’s top five. Coach John Calipari’s squad has been ranked in the top two to open play seven times, including in six of the last seven seasons.
Kentucky will play seven teams currently ranked in the preseason poll, including its season opener in New York City against Michigan State on Nov. 5.
(Story continues below the tweet)
Louisville’s No. 5 ranking is the highest the Cardinals have been ranked in the preseason since 2013, when UofL opened the year ranked third in the Associated Press and USA Today polls.
The Cards have been ranked in the AP poll on 632 occasions, sixth most all-time.
Louisville opens its season at Miami on Nov. 5, three days after the Cards football team also plays in Miami against the ACC-rival Hurricanes.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.