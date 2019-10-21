Indiana man arrested in connection to homicide cold case from 2016

JASPER, In. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in connection to a three-year cold case murder investigation.
Cody Gabrel, 24, has been issued an arrest warrant for the murder of James Bryson, 66, of French Lick, Indiana.
According to Indiana State Police, the investigation began on December 27, 2016 where Bryson was found dead in his home.
Bryson had been reported missing since December 24th of 2016.
ISP submitted charges on October 18th, 2019 in relation to this case, and an arrest warrant was issued on October 21.
Gabrel has been charged with felony murder, murder, and burglary resulting in serious bodily injury.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP Detective Shane Shiggs at 812-482-1441.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.