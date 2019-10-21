LIHEAP open enrollment to begin in November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The program that helps families pay their energy bills will begin open enrollment for the Subsidy Program starting Nov. 4.
Kentucky’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is divided into two components, the Subsidy and Crisis Program, to help distribute funds to families in need. The Subsidy Component of the program can help cut heating costs based on the resident’s income and primary fuel type. Families or individuals that qualify will receive a voucher to pay their bills directly.
Applicants must provide documentation to prove they are Jefferson Country residents within 130% of the federal poverty guidelines. Applicants are encouraged to schedule appointments online or by phone in advance.
The following documentation is needed at the time of application:
- Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.
- Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.
- Most current heating bill, a statement from the resident’s landlord if heating expenses are included in rent, a statement from a utility company if the resident participates in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.
- The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.
Pre-registration for LIHEAP started at the beginning of Oct. for adults 60 and older and disabled residents on a fixed income. All qualified applicants have until the end of the month to register.
Enrollment for the Crisis Component, which helps income-qualified households with a verified home heating crisis, will begin in January.
