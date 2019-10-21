LMPD investigating shooting on Taylor Blvd.

LMPD investigating shooting on Taylor Blvd.
Police lights (Source: Gray Television)
By Sydney Harbin | October 21, 2019 at 4:05 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 4:05 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.

The shooting was reported around 3:00 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Taylor Blvd.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, when LMPD crews arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to University Hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.