LMPD investigating shooting on Taylor Blvd.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.
The shooting was reported around 3:00 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Taylor Blvd.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, when LMPD crews arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to University Hospital with non-life threating injuries.
Police do not have a suspect at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
