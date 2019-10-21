Local student earns several awards for short film production

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Louisville student has earned several awards for his work on the production of a short film about the theatre program at Holy Trinity Parish School.
Christian Beck, a Holy Trinity graduate and current senior at St. Xavier High School, earned an International Telly Award and a regional Emmy for his production, “Eyrie Theatre Company: Engagement, Impact, Opportunity.”
The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. Beck film won over thousands of submissions from all 50 states and 5 continents.
The film includes interviews from past and current members of the program, as well as the current director, Michelle Harrington.
Beck was inspired to make the film about his experiences as a student in the program.
The film has earned him a nomination for a 2019 Student Production Award in the Arts and Entertainment/Cultural Affairs category. He is one of five finalists chosen from over 2000 entries.
Award recipients will be announced Nov. 1.
