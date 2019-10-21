Louisville family won’t stop trying to track down killer seven years later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seven years and no answers for a Louisville family after a young father was shot to death.
Every year, the family of Bryan Lewis gathers on the anniversary of his death, hoping someone will come forward to solve the cold case.
“We know as much today as we knew seven years ago,” Aunt Pam Lewis said. “We'll be here every year until we know something.”
Year after year, armed with billboards, t-shirts, signs and flyers, a crowd forms at the corner of Bicknell Avenue and Taylor Boulevard with one mission: to bring justice.
“It hurts them just as much as it hurts me,” Lewis’ mother Rhonda Mars said. “I know they’re out here doing this because they love Bryan. It’s wonderful, I just hate that we have to do this.”
Seven years to the day, on Sunday Rhonda Mars could still remember the harrowing sights and sounds.
“The gunshots, I heard a lot of gunshots and of course seeing my son, that’s something I’ll probably never get out of my head,” Mars said.
The 21-year-old father of two answered a knock on the door at two o’clock in the morning on October 20, 2012 and was shot seven times.
“By the time I was 10 feet away, I got to my son he was already gone,” Mars said.
His dog Champ was also shot and killed. The gunman was gone without a trace, leaving nothing behind besides a question: why?
“Wrong house? Mistaken identity? Not him, definitely not him,” Mars said.
The passage of time is only proving to be more difficult for his family.
“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about Bryan,” Lewis said. “He was 21 had his whole life ahead of him and it was just stolen.”
The investigation has turned up virtually nothing.
“There’s nothing to hold onto at this point,” Mars said.
Nothing except for hope, year after year.
“I can’t give up on him,” Mars said. “If I quit, I feel like I’m giving up on him, I can’t give up on him.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 574-LMPD.
