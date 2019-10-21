Louisville Metro Animal Services officially open new animal shelter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services has a new home for more than 150 animals.
On Monday it celebrated the opening of a new shelter on Newburg Road.
There’s a lot of work that went into the new shelter that wasn’t at the old Manslick Road location.
For example, when visitors pull into Metro Animal Services they’ll see Buddy Blvd. The namesake for Buddy Blvd. is a big inspiration for the shelter.
Buddy is the adopted dog of Paula and Frank Harshaw. They are constantly inspired by Buddy which led them to donate to the cause. That’s what got their name on the shelter, but it was seeing their pet Buddy’s name on the street sign that had them really excited on Monday.
“That was probably even cooler than seeing the Harshaw Family Foundation [on the shelter],” Paula said.
The Harshaw Family Foundation Shelter has space for 235 animals with climate-controlled kennels.
It has an additional 8,000 square-feet compared to the old one on Manslick Road.
“To the people behind me, the LMS employees. You all have weathered the storm,” LMAS Director Ozzy Gibson said. “Some of you have been through an ungodly amount of stuff. Nothing happens unless these people do it.”
The Harshaw family is happy to use Buddy's story to recreate it for other animals like him.
“This is a community project that needed to be done and it took the community to do it,” Frank Harshaw said. “So we’re glad to be a part of it.”
The new facility will also feature a new state of the art veterinarian center.
