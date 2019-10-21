Louisville Metro Animal Services opens new shelter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services is opening its new state of the art shelter on Newburg Road.
Roughly one hundred dogs were transported from Manslick Road to their new kennels on Saturday. Fifty cats made the move Friday.
The new shelter has space for 235 animals and climate controlled kennels, which is a new feature.
“We’re pumped to get out of here. We’re so excited. This is long overdue. I’ve been working on this project for three years. Our community’s been working on it for 25.” said LMAS director Ozzy Gibson.
Ground was broken on the new shelter in the Summer of 2018.
It’s 33,000 square feet and cost 11.6 million dollars to build.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 9:30 a.m. on Monday October 21.
