Louisville Orchestra performing Monday night on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Orchestra and their music director, Teddy Abrams, will be performing on Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
The group will be performing a song with Jim James, the frontman of My Morning Jacket.
The orchestra and James released a collaboration album last week titled “The Order of Nature: A Song Cycle”. The album was recorded at Whitney Hall last year during the American Festival of Music.
James and Abrams have also announced that the group will be going on tour next spring.
The episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon featuring the orchestra airs Monday, October 21st at 11:35 p.m. Eastern Time on WAVE 3 News and NBC.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.