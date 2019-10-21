Louisville’s Red Kettle campaign to host community competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army of Louisville’s Red Kettle campaign will add a new twist to collect funds for the holidays with a community-wide competition.
The Red Kettle Challenge is in search of companies, schools, churches and individuals to accept the challenge and receive their own personal red kettle to support area families that are homeless or on the verge of homelessness.
The #RedKettleChallenge will be led by volunteer “Kettle Captains” that are used to inspire the group they have been assigned to. Groups or individuals will be provided with “50 fun and fast ways to fill your kettle” and any other support they may need to usher in the donations.
Each team will have an online kettle set up by the Salvation Army staff to share with family and friends.
The top teams in the area will receive bragging rights, an award, and other incentives.
Anyone interested can attend the Red Kettle Challenge informational meeting on Oct. 24 at 5:30 at 911 South Brook St.
