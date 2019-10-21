New bill aims to regulate sales of flavored vaping products

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pre-filed bill is aiming to regulate the sale of any flavored vaping product in Kentucky.
Kentucky Representative Jerry Miller pre-filed bill BR 468, which if passed, would limit the sale of any flavored vaping product to stores that are regulated and licensed through the state’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
Miller says that the bill is an effort to reduce the number of vaping products getting into the hands of young people.
Last year, Jefferson County Public Schools launched its “Vaping Equals” campaign, an effort to also curb the use of vaping products and e-cigarettes from teens and young adults.
“Whether it is strawberry milk or cotton candy or any other flavor, clearly we believe that those are targeted to youth across America,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.
The new bill would also ban online sales of vaping products, as well as requiring verification of customer’s ages when purchasing vapor enhanced products.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.