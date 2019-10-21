Nintendo launches new video game that takes exercise to finish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new video game released by Nintendo hopes to get players off of their couches and exercising.
Ring Fit Adventure, now available for the Nintendo Switch video game console, allows players to use real world exercising to complete in game tasks and challenges.
The game released with two new accessories, the Ring-Con, a Pilates resistance ring device, and a leg strap. Both of these devices have slots for the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers to fit inside to track movement and workout routines.
Nintendo claims that the game offers multiple skill levels and exercises that allows all ages to play.
The game company previously released multiple versions of Wii Fit, a similar game that offered multiple ways to track and perform real world exercises in a video game setting.
Ring Fit Adventure, which comes with both of the new exercise accessories, is now available for $79.99.
