Professional women’s soccer team coming to Louisville, sources claim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville City FC is scheduled to make a big announcement on Tuesday, as early reports have stated that a National Women’s Soccer League will be coming to Louisville.
Sports website “The Athletic” reported that Louisville City has recently come to terms with the NWSL for an expansion team to come to Louisville in 2021.
Louisville City FC has scheduled a news conference on Tuesday, where the president of the NWSL is expected to speak.
The National Women’s Soccer League is a Division-I women’s professional soccer league that is at the top of the United States league system. The brand is currently managed by the United States Soccer Federation.
The team is expected to play games in the Lynn Family Stadium starting next year.
