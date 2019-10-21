Registration opens for Derby mini marathon & marathon training program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Sports Health is offering a free sports health training program to help runners get ready for the Derby mini and full marathon.
The program starts January 9, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
The January meeting includes distribution of the free training manual, overview of the 2020 races and the opportunity to meet and talk with members of the Norton Sports Health Team before training begins.
The marathons are happening on Saturday, April 25 of 2020. Anyone interested can sign up for the training program or marathons by clicking or tapping here.
