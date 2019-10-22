Absentee Voting open statewide in Kentucky’s general election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Absentee voting has started for Kentucky’s General Election.
It allows anyone who will not be able to go to the polls on Tuesday November 5 to vote.
To be qualified to vote by in-person absentee ballot, a voter must be:
• Out of the county on election day
• Advanced in age, disabled, or ill
• Military personnel confined to base and learn of your confinement within seven days or less of an election
• Student or resident who temporarily resides outside of the county
• Voter or the spouse of a voter who has surgery scheduled that will require hospitalization on Election Day
• Pregnant woman in third trimester
Voters should contact their county clerk for absentee voting hours.
In-person absentee voting ends Monday November 4, the day before the General Election.
Eligible voters may also request a mail in absentee ballot application from their county clerk in person by Tuesday, October 29.
Completed absentee ballots must be returned by mail and received by the county clerk by 6:00 p.m. local time on Election Day.
Persons with questions about absentee voting should contact their county clerk or call the State Board of Elections at 502-573-7100.
Additional information about in-person and mail-in absentee voting is also available by clicking or tapping here.
