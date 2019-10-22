Boombozz is back in Jeffersonville after new remodel

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Boombozz is back open in Jeffersonville after being closed for a remodeling that lasted six months.
The restaurant has opened with a new name, Boombozz Craft Pizza and Watch Bar. The updated look brings an entirely new exterior and interior, more TVs and better views for watching sporting events.
Formerly known as Taphouse, the restaurant on Veteran’s Parkway has been in the Jeffersonville location for five years.
To celebrate opening week, Boombozz is offering Buy One Get One Free pizza at the remodeled location. Guests can also enter a contest to win free pizza for a year.
