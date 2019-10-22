FORECAST: A breezy, but dry afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll have another afternoon where the wind will help knock those leaves off the trees.
Gusts of 25-30 mph will be common through sunset. Temperatures will at least warm into the lower 60s with the wind making it feel just a tad cooler.
The gusts will relax tonight as we prepare for a chilly night into the 40s.
We continue our slow warming trend on Wednesday with highs pushing closer to the 70 degree mark.
Once we move toward Friday and the weekend, the rain chance returns but exact timing details are still being worked out. Stay close to the forecast!
