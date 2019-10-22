FORECAST: Breezy, sunnier and cooler day ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rain cleared the region overnight, and clouds are also making their way out of the area. Today will be dry but windy with gusts up to 25 mph.
Highs will struggle into the low 60s this afternoon despite much more sunshine in the forecast. Windy weaken overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.
A brief warm-up is in the forecast as highs reach the low 70s by Thursday. Another system towards the end of the week drives highs back into the low 60s and brings showers to the forecast.
