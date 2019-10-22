KSP looking for escaped inmate

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - State police are looking for an escaped inmate in Kentucky.
KSP says 61-year-old Creadell E. Hubbard escaped the Christian County Detention Center. He was last seen in the jail at midnight for roll call.
State police say Hubbard’s orange detention jumpsuit was found in the air duct at the jail.
Hubbard is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds.
State police say Hubbard has a previous address in Evansville.
Hubbard is a violent felony offender and if you see him, do not approach him.
If anyone has information on Hubbard, contact Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain anonymous.
