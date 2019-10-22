Lieutenant governor debate heats up addressing big issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With two weeks until elections, the candidates for lieutenant governor held their debate on KET on Monday.
Matt Bevin is parting ways with his current Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton and has chosen state Senator Ralph Alvarado of Winchester as his running mate.
Democratic challenger Andy Beshear has chosen Jacqueline Coleman, a teacher from Mercer County, as his running mate.
The two candidates had insider’s perspective on big issues for the upcoming race, including education and healthcare.
“I am a high school teacher, and most recently an assistant principal,” Coleman said. “And I’ve also been a high school girls basketball coach across Kentucky, and the reason that that is so important in this election is number one. Education is the issue.”
“I’ve been in the state senate now for 5 years, obviously, and I’m a physician by trade," Alvarado said. “My whole life has been dedicated to helping other people and to finding practical solutions to their problems. So as a doctor, I think I’ve applied that same approach to how I do things in the legislature.”
Election Day is on November 5th.
